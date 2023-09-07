After serving as a direct support employee at Hills & Dales during college, and then working for the federal government post-graduation, Jack Mescher returned to Hills & Dales, first in direct support, and then as assistant director.

He stepped into the role of CEO in 2021 following the long tenure of Marilyn Althoff, who had been with the organization for 32 years, including 17 as CEO.

Recommended for you

Tags