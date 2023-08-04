NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting higher Friday following mixed reports about the U.S. job market and profits at two of Wall Street's most influential stocks.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in morning trading and heading for its first gain in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 201 points, or 0.6%, at 35,417, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

