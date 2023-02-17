Metals Tarnished by Dollar Strength

A rise in the producer price index and Thursday’s hot jobs data prompted the Federal Reserve to warn of further rate hikes, and that lifted the U.S. dollar. The stronger dollar and fears of more aggressive rate hikes knocked the legs from under gold and silver Thursday and Friday morning. Stock indexes followed the down direction at the end of the week, with the NASDAQ staging the largest declines. Crude, too, which is often correlated to the direction of gold, fell hard on Friday morning.

