Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Ben Tillman to distribution center assistant manager.
DuTrac Community Credit Union
HIRED: Sherrie Keating as a member outreach representative.
MedOne
HIRED: Michael Hood as a legal counsel.
HIRED: Andrew Ward as an application architect.
HIRED: Viara Sherman as an RFP & proposal specialist.
HIRED: Sam Kluesner, Megan Vaughn and Candie Collins as patient care coordinators.
HIRED: Jonathan Collins as a data analyst.
HIRED: Samantha Gibbons as a specialty advocacy programs manager.
HIRED: Jennifer Johnson as an implementation & project manager.
HIRED: John Kircher as an IT Help Desk technician.
HIRED: Cassi Banwarth as a data entry specialist.
HIRED: Christina Pitz, Hannah Foster, Ashley Acosta and Kellye Rinke as member advocates.
HIRED: Whitley Johll and Alicia Miller as account managers.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Mason Pieczynski, Colton Fleege, Joseph Rauch and Priyanka Vaidya as associate client consultants.
HIRED: Jalen Kruse as a project manager.
HIRED: Lucas Daubenberger, Brooklyn Manders and Merrick Winders as claims coordinators
HIRED: Abby Freund and Kathryn Schnering as WC RN case managers.
HIRED: Lee Ann Hendrickson as an enrollment processor.
HIRED: Taylor Casel and Kaitlyn Brown as client service representatives.
HIRED: Kayleigh Brooks as a quality assurance coordinator.
HIRED: Cody Hohnecker as a service representative.
HIRED: Leslie Foley as a service supervisor.
HIRED: Holly Mobley as a utilization management assistant.
HIRED: Keiro Villa as a member services coordinator.
HIRED: Andrew Stecklein as an account administrator.
HIRED: Tyler Jenkins as a sales executive.
Unified Therapy Services
HIRED: Speech therapists Kristen Calvert and Kira Vaske.
Medical Associates Clinic
HIRED: Mitchell Edwards joined the pediatrics department and Melissa Dodds joined the dermatology department.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Charlie Irwin as a sports clerk.
Steeple Square
HIRED: Lori Bahl as its marketing and event center manager.
Honkamp, P.C.
PROMOTED: Dylan Lange to accounting supervisor.
PROMOTED: Allison McQuistion to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Makinlee Roeder to assurance associate.
PROMOTED: Morgan Pfohl to staff accountant.
DuTrac Community Credit Union
NAMED: Amber Coakley as branch manager of its Walmart location.
Unified Therapy Services
HIRED: Kelsey Weatherford as an occupational therapist. In her role, she will treat injured, ill, or disabled patients of all ages through the therapeutic use of everyday activities.
Theisen's Home Farm Auto
HIRED: Boris Pena as an IT data analyst.