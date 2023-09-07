As director of operations for Paramount Ambulance, Andy Ney has a big job: Managing the fleet, scheduling EMT and paramedic crews, overseeing training, protocol reviews, overseeing inspections and managing operations for the three states (Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin) in which Paramount operates.
Ney’s parents, Marvin and Maria, founded the service in 2003, when Ney was 10. Maria nominated Ney for Rising Stars.
“Andy has been involved (with Paramount) since his senior year in high school when he obtained his EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) certificate,” Maria said in her nomination. “He has advanced to become a critical care paramedic along with operations director. He is the youngest serving president of the Iowa EMS Association.”
Andy’s path in the EMS field began when his parents started the ambulance company.
“I watched it all happen,” he said. “And I really fell in love with it. In 2012, (Paramount’s) call volume doubled, and I saw that my parents really needed some help on the business and management side. So I kind of changed my path. I was thinking of law enforcement, but I think this was really my passion. It’s been a fun path to get here.”
While Ney oversees much of the administration and business side of Paramount, he still keeps his paramedic credentials current.
“That’s the lucky thing about my position,” he said. “If we’re busy, I can jump on an ambulance and go on a call. I really have the best of both worlds. I do my certifications every year and stay involved in continuing education.”
Ney also has a passion for education, and was involved in establishing a state-approved EMT program at Loras College.
“Andy was a key person in establishing that partnership,” Maria said. “His passion for EMS really shows through in all of his involvements.”
Ney worked for seven years in the field as an EMT and paramedic prior to taking on the director of operations role. He also gives much of his free time to volunteer work, including as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic with the Peosta-Centralia Fire Department, hosting a podcast for the Iowa EMS Association and volunteering as a paramedic for motocross and snowcross snowmobile events.
“I’m one of those people who takes a break from work to do more work,” Ney said. “But I fell in love with taking care of people. That’s really where it all started. This is what I’ve been put on this earth to do.”