As director of operations for Paramount Ambulance, Andy Ney has a big job: Managing the fleet, scheduling EMT and paramedic crews, overseeing training, protocol reviews, overseeing inspections and managing operations for the three states (Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin) in which Paramount operates.

Ney’s parents, Marvin and Maria, founded the service in 2003, when Ney was 10. Maria nominated Ney for Rising Stars.

