Megan Webber, clinical specialist and nurse residency program coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, recently was awarded the 2023 Learning Facilitator Award by the Association for Nursing Professional Development.
MercyOne receives award for outstanding service
Recommended for you
Divine Word College, of Epworth, Iowa, presented MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center with its 2023 Donaghey Award for Outstanding Service.
Hoeper earns Master Code Professional designation
The City of Dubuque announced that combination inspector Shane Hoeper earned the Master Code Professional designation from International Code Council. Master Code Professional is the highest level of certification awarded by the ICC, and fewer than 1,000 code professionals worldwide have achieved the designation.
Cisco Systems recognizes instructor
Cisco Systems, Inc. recognized Aaron Holverson, a Network Specialist instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, as a Cisco Network Academy Expert Level Instructor.
UD inducts 2 into Faculty Hall of Fame
The University of Dubuque inducted the following into its Faculty Hall of Fame for Excellence in Teaching and Advising:
Kevin Cattani, professor of sport marketing and management. He was also recognized with the 2023 John Knox Coit Prize.
Richard W. Smith, assistant professor of physics, was also presented with the 2023 William L. Lomax Award.
Jim Giese recognized
Jim Giese Commercial Roofing Was recognized as an Elevate Master Contractor for exceeding industry standards in installation, quality of work and customer service. Daniel Giese is the current owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.