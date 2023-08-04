Japan Politics

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

 Associated Press

TOKYO  — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he hopes to discuss further strengthening of three-way strategic cooperation with leaders of the United States and South Korea at a summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden at Camp David later this month.

The Aug. 18 summit with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is the first stand-alone summit among leaders of the three countries, not in connection with international meetings.

Recommended for you