As the director of student and community development at Northeast Iowa Community College, Erin Powers-Daley’s responsibilities span the width and breadth of the college.
“In her role, she wears many leadership hats,” said Amy Green, NICC’s director of program sales, contract training and outreach services, in nominating Powers-Daley for Rising Stars.
Powers-Daley is regularly involved with the e-sports program, a new initiative that was unveiled last year.
“Kara Popp and Shannon Dirks, of our student life team, were instrumental in helping recruit for that program and really put the pieces together for that,” she said. “It was an opportunity to engage with a different population of students and be inclusive, and we thought it was a great opportunity to build on the momentum of that.”
Powers-Daley has been with NICC since 2012, starting as a center director and moving into a director of recruitment role in 2017. As she took on new tasks and responsibilities, the title was changed to director of student and community development.
“In a former life, I was a counselor for many years, and that really integrated well into the student development role,” she said.
Green said Powers-Daley is always looking for new ways to help students and staff.
“Erin is a role model for so many,” Green said. “She is a strategic thinker who is always looking for way to improve and to set our team up for success. She has a district-wide presence and leads with passion for her job, students, business and community partners, and she inspires her team to do the same. She juggles all of that with family and her passion for health and wellness while giving back through her volunteer efforts.”
Powers-Daley volunteers at her children’s schools and with their sports teams, and is going into her eighth and final year as school board president at Notre Dame Catholic School in Cresco, Iowa. She also is an a avid runner, and often runs marathons or trail runs in order to raise funds for local organizations and NICC’s student crisis fund.
“I feel like a lot of what I do in my job is in the heart of the community,” she said. “So if there’s any opportunity where I can help, I’ll do what I can. I’m always asking, ‘How can I be of service today?’”
Powers-Daley chalks her servant’s heart up to her grandmother’s example.
“We were very close,” she said. “She was just always a woman who was consistently giving to others, and she taught me that what I have been given are my gifts, and I should always be seeking a way to give them back.”