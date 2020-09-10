Whitney Sanger
Age: 30.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Sales manager at Travel Dubuque; co-founder and president of Project Rooted.
Volunteer activities: Women’s Giving Circle, YP of Dubuque, Project Rooted, Dubuque County Food Policy Council.
Education: Bachelor of arts in Marketing from Loras College.
Family: Husband Brian; children Graham, 8; Charlie, 6; James, 2; Evelyn, 1.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My Grandfather Eldon Herrig, he was a driving force in this community and had a mission in life to give back. He would always remind us that what we do for ourselves dies with us, but what we do for others lives on for eternity. To this day, he is a reminder to love others and give freely.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Running before sunrise, family bike rides and adventures, traveling, especially destinations that are right in our backyard. Swimming in any body of water, movies and exploring any coffee shop I can possibly find.
One word to describe me: Fearless.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I don’t know how to use chopsticks and have had too many embarrassing moments trying to count — which is probably why I never grew to love sushi.
Greatest fear: My greatest fear is to look back and regret not having done something because I was afraid.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Two things: Family, especially kids (mine and others); and food.