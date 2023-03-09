HIRED: Sara Cluff as marketing manager. She previously worked as the marketing and events coordinator at Cartegraph. In her new role, Cluff will oversee the marketing department, which includes TH Media trips and local events.
PROMOTED: Andy Yarolim to business manager. He began working for the Telegraph Herald in 2012 as an advertising systems analyst and later was promoted to advertising systems manager and then group systems manager before assuming his current role.
TRANSFERRED: Steve Ortman from the Telegraph Herald sports department to the Woodward Community Media centralized layout team.
HIRED: Paul Marxen as account executive for outside sales.
HIRED: Thea Dement as a real estate professional.
PROMOTED: Chris Oberender to paint division manager and Scott Howard to assistant paint division manager.
PROMOTED: Sarah Adams to executive director.
HIRED: Gerald Hammel as senior financial services representative.
HIRED: Ellen Mensen as claims administrator.
HIRED: Carrie Scott as client relations manager.
HIRED: Shelbi Bedessem as account administrator.
HIRED: Dylan Chambers as sales executive.
HIRED: Frank Kneeland as sales executive.
HIRED: Brianna Zweibohmer as service representative.
HIRED: Trevor Schaver as IT app developer I.
HIRED: Brock Hillers as account administrator.
HIRED: Thomas Linkenheld as client service representative.
HIRED: Tristan Bradley as sales executive.
HIRED: Benjamin Duarte as account administrator.
HIRED: Tommi Sheldon as claims coordinator.
HIRED: Summer Ball as client service representative.
HIRED: Megan Kluesner as contractor services representative.
HIRED: Joseph Rodrigues as client consultant.
HIRED: Timothy Kehde as service representative.
ANNOUNCED: Steve Kapelke will serve as its interim vice president of academic affairs.
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Stephanie Finch passed the 2022 Internal Medicine Certification Examination and is board certified in internal medicine through American Board of Internal Medicine. She has been with the clinic since August.
ANNOUNCED: The following are members of the 2023 board of directors: President: Charlie Hartig, of Hartig Drug Inc.; vice president: Tony Pfohl, of The Fischer Companies; secretary/treasurer: Brad Kemp, of MidWestOne Bank; past president: Jim Weber, community volunteer. Members at large: John Callahan, of Medical Associates Clinic; Joyce Connors, community volunteer; Eric Foy, of HTLF; Jim Holz, of MSA Professional Services Inc.; Nicole Johnson, of PSSI; Al Krueger, community volunteer; Judy Lochner, community volunteer; Dustin Manternach, of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment; Tori Richter, of MidWestOne Bank; and Chris Theisen, of Theisen Supply Inc.
The organization also announced the following members to the Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation board of directors: President: Keith Sindberg, of TRICOR Insurance; vice president: Mike Ruden, of Origin Design; secretary/treasurer: Craig Schaefer, of Loras College; past president: Tom Flogel, of Mulgrew Oil Co. Members at large: Gary Dolphin, community volunteer; Brian Kane, of Kane, Norby & Reddick P.C.; Rob McDonald, of A.Y. McDonald; Tony Pfohl, of The Fischer Companies; Jan Powers, of The Powers of Communication; and Wendy Scardino, of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
ANNOUNCED: The following members and leadership changes to its board of directors: Board chair: Dustin Farber, of Naylor Companies; vice chair: Poppy Conlon, of Conlon Construction; secretary/treasurer: Creed Waelchli, of Cottingham & Butler.
Also elected to the board were: Dr. Laura Witthoeft, of Dubuque OB/GYN; Andi Even, CFO of Kunkel & Associates Inc.; Maureen Quann, director of quality and compliance management and corporate counsel of Cottingham & Butler; Matt Scherr, president of Dubuque Screw Products, Inc.
The hospital also announced the following additions to the Visiting Nurse Association Board of Directors: Kari Lammer, as board chair, and Shea Chapin, assistant professor of Law at University of Dubuque.
ANNOUNCED: New board officers for 2023: Chair: Tom Woodward, president and CEO of Woodward Communications Inc.; vice chair: Jim Gantz, retired from Lime-Rock Springs/Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co.; secretary: Francis A. Murray, president and CEO of First Community Trust, N.A. Investment Services (retired); treasurer: Sarah Hasken, community leader; past chair: Lori Thielen, CFO of Rainbow Oil.
ANNOUNCED: Susan Farber has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Information Technology and Communications federal advocacy committee. In this role, she will provide strategic direction and guidance for committee’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on broadband infrastructure, digital equity, cybersecurity and related topics.
HIRED: Jackson Doyle joined the company as a field services technician/engineering designer.
PROMOTED: Mandy Johnson as branch manager of the new Darlington, Wis., office and Crystal Erdenberger as assistant branch manager of the Scales Mound, Ill., office.
PROMOTED: Christina Welter to customer success specialist.
PROMOTED: Missy Stoll to account manager.
PROMOTED: Jay Oberbroeckling to director of customer success and sales platform operations.
PROMOTED: Casey Slaght to district sales manager.
PROMOTED: Katie Reuter to product developer.
HIRED: Dayton Opel as a hand specialist orthopedic surgeon.
HIRED: James Prosser as a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brent Hinerichsen qualified for Top of the Table, an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.
ANNOUNCED: The following were elected to its executive board: Judy Wolf as president, Terry Friedman as vice president, Bret Tuley as secretary, Janet Quick as treasurer, John Schmidt as past president. John Gronen, Nicole Gantz, Nancy Kann, John Dunkel, Brendan Quann and Rick Runde as committee chairs.
The nonprofit also elected new board members: Pat McCullough, president of McCullough Creative Inc.; Krista Weitz, program developer for Northeast Iowa Community College.
ACHIEVEMENT: Dick Gregory and John Schmidt were awarded with the Sister Helen Huewe Service Awards. Mary Ann Conzett and Ron Wolf were awarded with the Volunteers of the Year Awards.
HIRED: Dawn Tully as a flexible employee in the assembly department.
HIRED: Aysia Carstairs as a flexible employee in the shaft department.
HIRED: Tanner Donahue as a buyer.
PROMOTED: Nicole Breiner to set up and operate B in the shaft department.
PROMOTED: Tom Otting and Dan Bonert to team leaders in the structural department.
