HIRED: Sara Cluff as marketing manager. She previously worked as the marketing and events coordinator at Cartegraph. In her new role, Cluff will oversee the marketing department, which includes TH Media trips and local events.

PROMOTED: Andy Yarolim to business manager. He began working for the Telegraph Herald in 2012 as an advertising systems analyst and later was promoted to advertising systems manager and then group systems manager before assuming his current role.

