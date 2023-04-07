Never count the Flying Farmer out. One of my childhood heroes was a dirt track racer from my hometown named Ken Essary, nicknamed the Flying Farmer. He was famous for his come-from-behind wins.

Once, he was racing with seven laps to go when some cars wrecked in front of him, and he spun out to avoid it. It made him go to the back of the field of almost 25 cars. When the green flag dropped, he started passing cars in the backfield. Then, to the shock of everyone in the stands who had written him off, he passed the lead car on the final corner of the final lap with just a few feet left to win the race.

