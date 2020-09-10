Ben Gander
Age: 35.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Senior vice president — treasury management sales leader at Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Volunteer activities: Board president of Two by Two Character Education; head softball coach for my daughter’s 10u softball team; school mentor for a fourth grade student at Prescott Elementary
Education: Bachelor of arts in business management and marketing from Central College.
Family: Wife, Kyli Gander; children, Kasena, 11; Brynna, 10; Braylan, 8; and Kolson, 2.
Person most inspirational to me and why: I don’t have one person that inspires me really — as they say, “it takes a village to raise kids” well that’s been true in my life. My parents, in-Laws, wife, many mentors along the way — you have all taught me the importance of family, working hard, caring for other and always give 100 percent with everything you do and do it treating others the way you want to be treated.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Be involved in all my kids’ lives: Whether that’s coaching their youth sports, attending their sporting events as a fan or playing catch in the backyard. I really love dating my wife without kids, too (when we can fit that into our schedules).
One word to describe me: Friendly (according to my wife).
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: That I’m 35. Most people I meet are always surprised to know my age, weird, right? They always think I’m much older than I really am … not sure if that is because I have four kids at my age and they believe I should be older or I just act more mature than other 35-year-olds they know? Either way I always get a kick out of people’s reactions when they learn my “real age.”
Greatest fear: Our two African-American children would experience racial injustices because of the color of their skin and be treated and looked at differently than White kids.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Mentoring and raising up the next generation of leaders in our community. Our youth in our community need positive role models they can look up too and be a positive influence in their lives. Coaching youth sports and mentoring kids at Prescott Elementary School has provided me that opportunity to the positive light for these kids.