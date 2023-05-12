He said, "I have almost $120,000 in credit card debt, and my wife doesn't know about all of it."

It was back in my banker days, and this doctor came to me hoping I would give him a loan to pay off his credit cards. I told him his problem wasn't his debt but his spending.

