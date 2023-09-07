As a corporate governance specialist for Dupaco Community Credit Union, it is Sailu Aryal’s job to ensure that the organization complies with all government policies and regulations.
It is a job that encompasses nearly every department and branch of Dupaco. And while Aryal’s work is an important component of that organization’s everyday operations, never was it more important than in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw businesses having to shut down or severely alter the way in which they operated. The launch of the government’s Paycheck Protection Program in response to those alterations meant that Aryal had to become a subject expert in a matter of days in what was an in-depth and complicated program with daily changes to its guidelines.
Danielle Grafton, who nominated Aryal for Rising Stars, is Dupaco’s CFO.
“Sailu’s dedication to implementing a successful PPP at Dupaco in a time of immense uncertainty allowed 654 businesses to keep their doors open and continue operating during COVID-19,” said Grafton in her nomination application.
Aryal, who came to Dupaco as a senior internal auditor in 2017, said administering the PPP was, to say the least, interesting.
“The pandemic was this crazy thing that disrupted everyone’s lives,” she said. “Everybody needed relief, and we wanted to help as many businesses as possible. The first thing I did every morning was check for rule changes. And those changes had to be communicated across several different departments.”
Grafton said Aryal’s behind-the-scenes efforts were essential in administering the program.
“(Sailu’s) leadership and commitment (allowed) Dupaco to keep hundreds of businesses doors open, paychecks continuing for thousands of individuals and families and business services continuing to be offered throughout the communities Dupaco serves,” she said. “She did this with a smile on her face, always providing a helping hand in whatever capacity she could.”
Aryal also gives back to the community in other ways. She has served on the board of directors at Mary’s Inn, which supports young and expectant mothers. She also is involved with Junior Achievement, visiting classrooms and teaching children about financial literacy.
“These children are so adorable and they are so smart,” Aryal said. “They are just bright little kids, and it blows my mind how much they want to learn.”
Grafton said Aryal is a true asset to the Dubuque community.
“Her passion for financial literacy and commitment to serving others has enriched the lives of so many individuals,” she said.
Aryal, who came to Dubuque from her native Kathmandu, Nepal, to attend Loras College in 2003, said she has found a home in Dubuque.
“The difficult thing is not coming from another country,” she said. “It’s finding your people. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your background is or what language you speak. It’s finding that human connection. Finding the place where you belong. For me, that is absolutely here.”