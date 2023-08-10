The Iowa Women’s Foundation recognized Beth McGorry, of St. Mark Youth Enrichment, in its Ovation: a Tribute to Women and Girls publication.
UnityPoint recognized by American Heart Association
The American Heart Association recognized UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital of Dubuque with its Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GoldPlus quality achievement award. The award is given to institutions which ensure that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Dyersville-based fireplace distributor sold to national company
A national chimney-supply company has acquired a Dyersville, Iowa, business.
The recently announced sale means New Energy Distributing Inc. will operate under the auspices of Copperfield Chimney Supply, according to a press release.
New Energy Distributing supplies products for wood and gas fireplaces, stoves and other hearth products. Since its founding in 1978, the company has grown in Dyersville to be a major supplier of hearth products to several hundred dealers, builders and service providers throughout the Midwest.
Officials with both companies lauded the sale.
“Having New Energy become part of Copperfield is the right decision for our business,” Rick Eudaley, New Energy founder and CEO, said in the press release. “Copperfield will be a great partner for us and those we serve.”
“We see synergy with our product lines and service offerings,” Bryan Yourdon, CEO of Copperfield, said in a written statement. “The combined offering will be a great benefit to Copperfield’s new and existing customers.”
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Dubuque police officer graduates from program
Lt. Bruce Deutsch, of the Dubuque Police Department, graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. The 22-week program includes leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting, resource allocation and other topics of study.
Dupaco top-rated by Forbes magazine
Forbes magazine named Dubuque-based Dupaco Community Credit Union one of the top-rated in-state financial institutions in the country, its fourth time receiving the recognition.