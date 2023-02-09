What do Hartig Drug Company, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions, Honest John’s, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory and Breitbach’s Country Dining have in common? Each are local family-owned businesses with decades-long histories spanning several generations.
The secret of their longevity is succession planning and the interest of the next generation to continue the business.
The right prescription
Brothers Charlie and Wes Hartig represent the fourth generation of the Hartig Drug Company, America’s oldest continuously operated family-owned drugstore chain.
Their great-grandfather A.J. Hartig opened his first drugstore in 1904, at age 22, on the corner of First and Locust streets in his native Dubuque. A.J.’s sister, Olga Hartig, one of a small number of Iowa women to graduate from college at the time, joined her brother in the business as a pharmacist in 1912. When A.J. opened a second store in East Dubuque, Ill., he designated Olga manager of the store.
“Hartig Drug continued growing through the early 20th century in the tri-state area,” Charlie said. “During the Depression, A.J. helped people get back to good health by bartering medicine for food and other farm commodities.”
A.J.’s son David joined the business in 1932. A.J.’s younger son and David’s brother Ken joined in 1940. When David retired in 1970, Ken purchased all of the stock in the business. Ken’s son, Dick Hartig, was about to graduate from pharmacy school in 1973 when Ken suddenly passed away.
“With the death of his father, Dick struggled with a difficult decision to follow his dreams or return home to work in the family business,” Wes explained. “His sense of family and history led him to Dubuque to join his mother Helen and brother Ken Jr. in running the family business.”
Dick is Charlie and Wes’ dad.
Today, Hartig Drug has 24 community pharmacy locations, two long-term care pharmacies and a corporate office. Charlie serves as the CEO of Hartig Drug. A second business, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions was founded in 1999 by Dick as a subsidiary of Hartig Drug. Wes is the CEO of MedOne and the second generation of the Hartig family to be involved in the business.
“We spun MedOne out as a separate entity in 2012 as we started to grow outside of our retail geographic footprint beyond the Midwest,” Wes said. “MedOne’s corporate office in Dubuque houses 40 in-office and hybrid employees. We also employ 40 plus remote workers scattered across the U.S. and have plans to open a satellite office in Kansas City in 2023. Our parents Dick and Brenda Hartig remain minority owners in the business today.”
MedOne helps people conveniently access appropriate prescriptions at an affordable price by administering pharmacy benefit plans for more than 225 self-funded employers across all 50 states. MedOne offers insurance claims processing technology, nationwide retail pharmacy network access including all major chains, home delivery of medications, member advocacy and clinical services.
“Unlike Hartig Drug, MedOne also has non-family owners, which is a small group of individuals whom our family has gotten to know and respect over the years,” Wes added.
While Dick recently stepped away from the day-to-day activities of the businesses, he continues to offer his advice and expertise to Charlie and Wes.
“Dad continues to provide support as Hartig Drug Company’s chairman of the board, and it has been a great opportunity for both of us to work with dad and seek his advice on issues,” Charlie said. “Wes and I get to reference many years of experience and institutional knowledge.”
“There was never a firm date of retirement,” Wes added. “It was and still is a slow and gradual transition. He also shares his expertise as an active MedOne board member. It has worked well for us.”
Charlie pointed out that frequent communication is key to making everything work — from business matters to personal endeavors.
“I would encourage every business that has family members to meet regularly in a setting outside of the business and home,” he said. “Our family has a weekly meeting where we share updates, successes and challenges. That meeting time serves multiple purposes; sometimes, we just chat about shared holiday or weekend plans.”
“Our weekly sync (typically coffee or a phone call) with dad and mom has been great for business purposes, but more importantly, it has turned into quality time with the four of us to stay connected and updated on what is going on in our lives,” Wes said.
“In addition, a multi-generational business like Hartig Drug Company allows Wes and me to focus on long term plans,” Charlie said. “Hartig Drug Company has existed for nearly 120 years, and we hope it continues to serve the tri-states long after we’re gone.”
Before becoming the next generation to carry on the family business, Charlie and Wes worked in other professions. Charlie worked for Express Scripts, a large mail order business in pharmacy fulfillment operations in St. Louis, Mo. He attended law school while working there, and after graduation, was a corporate attorney at Omnicare. He also worked at CVS Health focused on pharmacy and administrative law including government agencies and litigation.
Wes worked for Fifth Third Bank as a commercial banker partnering with private equity firms that were buying and selling health care companies. He also worked for Martin Ventures, a family office that invested in early-stage health care technology businesses.
“Charlie and I have only been at this for about seven years,” Wes said. “We know a lot more than we did a few years ago, but we have so much to learn and experience. We also appreciate learning from our parents who have so much knowledge, perspective and wisdom to share.”
“Working in a family business is a unique opportunity that I am incredibly grateful to be a part of and thankful for all our employees over several generations that helped provide us this opportunity,” Charlie said. “I’m thankful to have Wes around every day to provide perspective, advice and sometimes a high-five to share in a joint success.”
Though working in the family business can sometimes be “more of a roller coaster,” Wes believes that it’s very much worth it in the end.
“The highs are higher and the lows are lower, but I’m loving the ride,” he said. “Any success we experience — past, present, future — is due to our team members. I can honestly say every single team member on the MedOne team is smarter than me in at least one way. Our success is driven by our people, not just our family.”
A second generation in retail
Terri Meadows had no intention of joining the family business.
But not long after studying psychology and beginning a career following that trajectory in Des Moines, she realized she might be ready to reconsider.
“I never thought I wanted a career in retail,” Terri said. “It was fulfilling working in psychology, but it wasn’t always fun. When I came back to the area in 1989, I was ready to have fun.”
But while she was calculating her next move, her mother casually mentioned they could use some help at the shop.
It was a request that would lay the foundation for the generations that followed.
Today, Terri is part of the second generation at the helm of Honest John’s, a chain of stores located in Galena, Ill., now 42 years in the making.
Her mother, Donna Andresen, launched the first store out of Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before setting up its flagship location, Honest John’s Trading Post, on Galena’s Main Street.
Upon Terri’s return, the shop expanded to include a second location in Honest John’s Emporium, a women’s clothing and accessories boutique, which later would see another location open in Dubuque.
It also added Honest John’s General Store in Galena, managed by Terri’s husband, Dana Meadows.
And after graduating from then-Clarke College and serving in the United States Army, Terri’s brother, Don Andresen, returned to take on another spin-off store, Union Leather in Galena.
While it was the brain child and labor of love for the family matriarch, the stores took their name from the patriarch, John Andresen.
“It was Mom’s dream,” Terri said, with a laugh. “Dad went along with it, but they both were very involved in getting it up and running.”
Since John’s passing in 2020 and Donna’s in 2021, Dana now manages Honest John’s Trading Post, while Terri continues to manage Honest John’s Emporium in Galena. Don also continues to manage Union Leather. A third brother, Steve Andresen, also assists at the shops.
“It’s the first generation that has the passion,” Dana said. “That might not always continue in the second or third generations.”
However, a third generation has unexpectedly emerged in Terri and Dana’s children.
Anna Meadows manages the former Dubuque Emporium location, called Mom-Erella and featuring maternity clothing and other products for moms. Stuart Meadows recently returned to Galena after studying business and working in corporate retail. He also assists at the stores.
“We were actually discouraged from joining the family business. During the gap year I took, they would only offer me limited hours just so I wasn’t staying here out of obligation,” said Anna, who once included not working at the family stores on a list of 50 of her life goals.
After college, the opportunity to study abroad and gaining wisdom in years, like her mother, Anna also reconsidered.
More recently, she announced a pregnancy through a onesie that read, “Honest John’s Fourth Generation.”
“I think they wanted us to go off, do our own thing and have the vehicle to find our own passions,” Anna said. “But I think they also wanted to know that if we came back, it was by choice and that we appreciated what our grandparents started and what our parents were carrying on. Because we do, it makes it hard to leave.”
“We never knew it was something they wanted to do or would do,” Terri said. “I think I relate more now to what my mom and dad had to go through to run the business. And I see our kids in the position I was in when I first came back. We’re just grateful they took an interest.”
The foundation of a legacy
According to the Family Business Alliance, family-run enterprises account for approximately 62% of employment in the United States, with 78% credited with the creation of new jobs.
At one point, more than 30% of those businesses were continued through a second generation. However, in the past five years, that number has dropped to 19%, attributed to millennials not wanting to take over the traditional family business, but instead, selling it and using those proceeds to launch a different family venture.
“It’s two-fold because we’d love to be able to see our parents retire and help to expedite that,” Stuart said, speaking to his role as part of the third generation of Honest John’s. “But there were changes to the business when my parents took it over, and in the third generation, we’re already beginning to put our own mark on it. We keep its core intact, but every generation has a new opportunity to make it their own.”
Approximately 12% of family businesses transition to a third generation, with only 3% operating at a fourth-generation level or beyond.
It’s something Patrick Leonard considers more now than when he first established Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque. He has served as its funeral director since purchasing the homestead of the Waller family farm for the location on Rockdale Road in 1999.
“I told my son, Ed, the other day, who has a young son, ‘We better start getting him ready for mortuary school,’” Patrick said, with a laugh. “I may encourage my grandchildren to keep it going more than I encouraged my own children.”
Today, son Edward Leonard and daughter Kristin Leonard-Bertsch join Patrick in the business.
“Having a family business is a little like climbing a ladder,” Patrick said. “You start out on the bottom rung, work hard and keep climbing to that successful place. You get to where you want to be at the very top, and then you think to yourself, ‘Now how do I get off this thing?’ You either fall off or you need to start working your way back down, whether that means passing the business on to family, putting it in a trust, or looking for a third party to take it on.”
Like the Andresen and Meadows family, Patrick’s dream of having his business was born within the family. But he didn’t initially see it being carried on through his children.
“My uncle was a funeral director, and that gave me my initial exposure to it,” Patrick said. “I worked for an electrical company in high school, but in the back of my mind, I always knew I wanted to be a funeral director. There was something very rewarding to me about being able to be there to help somebody during the worst time in their lives.”
Patrick attended Loras College before enrolling in mortuary school in Chicago. After gaining experience through various funeral homes in the area, he opened Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
It was a surprise to him when, years later, Kristin and Edward expressed an interest in following in similar footsteps.
“After high school, Kristin went to college and wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do,” Patrick said. “I told her the door was always open for her to come and help me in the office. That just turned out to be the perfect fit. I might be the funeral director, but Kristin runs the funeral home. She manages the office. She is a certified pre-planning consultant, so she works closely with all of our families. She keeps me in line.”
Edward has served as a funeral director since 2010.
“It’s a unique profession in that there are no holidays or weekends in the life of a funeral director,” Patrick said. “The kids grew up with me missing ball games. It’s very hard for family life, so I never pushed it on them. But it’s very rewarding when the people in your family have noticed your hard work and want to help that to continue.”
And when the succession line works, it also has the potential to lay the foundation for security for the generations that might follow.
“To start something like this from scratch the way I did is very difficult today, so in my position, and now with my children and their children, it’s about continuing to invest in something that will set them up to be able to keep it going successfully into the future; it’s a lot like farming,” Patrick said. “There’s the old saying that the first generation builds it, the second generation maintains it, and the third generation tears it apart. But you look at a lot of family companies in town — the Klauers, the Conlons — they’ve kept it going for years and years.”
Building into the future
Fortunately, a lasting legacy has so far been the case for Mike and Cindy Breitbach, fifth generation owners of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, Iowa.
The establishment opened in 1852 under a federal permit issued by President Millard Fillmore only six years after Iowa became a state. It was purchased 10 years later by Jacob Breitbach.
Throughout its history, it has served as a residence, a stagecoach stop, a hotel, a grocery store, a tavern and a restaurant.
The latter has been carried on in the family, even through a gas explosion and fire in 2007, and a second fire only 10 months later. Construction of its current restaurant was completed atop the original tavern location in 2009.
The Breitbachs’ seven children — as well as several grandchildren — are in line to continue carrying the torch and often can be found waiting on tables, washing dishes or tending bar at the family restaurant.
“I’ve been working here since I was about 8 years old,” Mike said, with a laugh. “It’s just always what I’ve done, and it’s carried on. My dad had a stroke, and everything just fell into place. My wife and I are the fifth generation. Our kids are the sixth. Hopefully, they carry it on and it continues.”
Cindy described the changing of hands through the years as a natural progression.
“It was the same for us as it was for Mike’s mother and father when they took over the business,” she said. “Things just seemed to come to a natural point where it made sense. It just worked out well. And it worked out well for everybody.”
Throughout the years, Breitbach’s has held its ground as a kind of institution, known as much for its Midwestern fare — broasted chicken, popcorn shrimp, country ham steaks and homemade pies — as it is its personal atmosphere in which you don’t have to carry the name “Breitbach” to feel like a member of the family.
In 2009, the restaurant earned an America’s Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation. And in 2012, the Iowa Pork Producers Association named its pork tenderloin the best in the state. The following year, Breitbach’s was featured in the award-winning documentary, “Spinning Plates.”
Then, in 2022, Mike and Cindy were honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association’s restaurateurs of the year.
The family mindset moving forward is that if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
“You can always do better, but you have to be careful not to alienate the customers you already have just to gain new customers,” Cindy said. “Awards are nice, but every person who walks through the door is awesome because they’re the ones who have kept us here so long. We’re very lucky, and it feels absolutely wonderful to be thought of so well in that way.”
Bringing up the next generation of family
While a sixth generation of Breitbachs are “standing on the edge, waiting to fall in,” as Cindy put it, she also emphasized that “family” can be defined in a multitude of ways.
“Family is family, but there are a lot of different definitions of what family is,” Cindy said. “There are people who have worked with us for a long time who we consider family, and I have no doubt that they’ll play a role in our future. If the fires showed us anything, it was that when it comes down to it, if the decision is that (the business) goes, so be it. It won’t be a mistake or for a lack of commitment. The business decisions you make in this kind of a business have to be the best thing for everyone.”
At Hartig and MedOne, the succession of a next generation is being strategized, though it remains many years in the future.
“My wife, Katie and I have 4-year-old twins Albert and Mathilda,” Charlie said. “We’ll support our kids in any career path they choose. I just want them to be happy, fulfilled and have opportunities to contribute to their community. If they or their cousins want to work in the family business, I would 100% support it.”
“We have aspirations to develop a succession plan,” Wes said. “Our goal is to sustain and accelerate our family’s legacy of positively impacting lives through our work in pharmacy. If we can leave our operation in a better place than we found it and continue to serve our members, clients and communities for decades to come, then we will call it a win.
“We hope our kids will want to work in the business, but we will support them in whatever they choose to pursue. My wife Allie and I have two kids — Nora, 4, and James, 2, and one on the way due in late May.”
