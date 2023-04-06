“Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

We all have dreams. Whether you are looking forward to graduation from high school or college, starting your first job or transitioning to a new career, you have dreams of what the future holds for you.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.