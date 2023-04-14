Silver sizzles, then fizzles

Silver has been the hottest game in town, recently blasting more than $6 per ounce in less than five weeks. Gold, platinum and copper raced higher as investors sought protection from inflation. Investors also guessed that our Federal Reserve Bank would stop raising interest rates in the coming months. The Producer Price Index, released on Thursday, rose 2.7% in March from a year ago, indicating more inflation but at a drastically reduced rate. Gold bugs and silver bulls also fear uncertainties in our banking system and geopolitical issues could shift interest in metal investments. Demand for metals from solar and electric car manufacturing provided additional buying. Despite all these factors driving metals up, they made a reversal on Friday, especially silver, and closed sharply lower.

