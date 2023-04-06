For the past 10 years, there has been robust efforts and material strides forward in computing and artificial intelligence and the lesser known but perhaps as important TaskBots, or automation bots. In the past year, one can barely turn around without encountering either a voice assistant answering a number you call or a chat you initiate. What we don’t see making huge waves in the workplace is the deployment of artificial intelligence software that can perform work and automate routine tasks.

An example includes: An employee works for an order fulfillment company. The employee logs into a website to download a report every morning. The employee looks through hundreds of orders from the previous day for any order that was “flagged” as not correctly flowing into the order fulfillment system. When found, the employee is tasked with deleting the original order and re-entering the information into the fulfillment system. But to detect the flagged orders, this individual scrolls through more than 50 pages of correctly processed transactions to find the handful of anomalies.

