Crude blasts up as OPEC cuts

The opening excitement of last week’s commodity and financial markets was a $5.00 per barrel explosion in crude oil prices. The blast came in response to a pledge from the OPEC nations plus Russia to cut production by 70,000 barrels per day. Iraq’s blocking of Kurdistan’s crude shipments helped to send West Texas crude over $80.00 per barrel for the first time in a month. It was the biggest one-day gain in over a year. By Friday morning, May crude traded at $80.70, up $5.10 on the week. Economists and analysts are watching to see the impact of that sharp rise on gasoline prices and, subsequently, on inflation. Those effects have yet to be seen, but analysts view the recent decline in prices in general as being related to the nearly $40 drop in crude prices. This may have contributed to reduced inflationary fears and analysts will continue to watch for effects of this upturn. May gasoline finished the week at $2.81 per gallon and heating oil at $2.66. The rally in crude yanked precious metals higher too.

