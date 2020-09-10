Dan Wellik
Age: 36.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president at The Friedman Group (a division of Assured Partners).
Volunteer activities: Vice chair for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, board member of Young Agents for Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa, youth coach for baseball and softball.
Education: Bachelor of arts from Waldorf College; CPCU Insurance Designation.
Family: Wife, Tracee; children, Clare 9; Walter, 7; and Cora, 5.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My parents. My mother has established a successful carrier in the medical field without any form of college education. My father, who is a farmer, instilled the meaning of hard work and following through on what you tell people that you will do.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spend time with family, watch sports and collect baseball cards.
One word to describe me: Diligent.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: Before insurance I coached college baseball and had the opportunity to work with a dozen or so players who have played in Major League baseball.
Greatest fear: Missing the opportunity to see my children grow and prosper.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Taking advantage of the opportunities that have been provided for me to the fullest. Whether it is my parents, my wife, or those that hired me at Friedman; a number of people have provided me with opportunities for a better life. I’m passionate about making them proud and in turn providing better opportunities for my own family, customers and our community.