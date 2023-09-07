Rick Fullmer has been a police officer with the Dubuque Police Department since 2012. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2020, and is a patrol supervisor as well supervising the department’s crisis negotiation team.

Assistant Chief Joe Messerich, who nominated Fullmer for Rising Stars, said Fullmer’s passion for emotional intelligence training, his volunteer work in the community and his continuing education have made him a great leader within the department.

