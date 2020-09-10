Heather Freiburger
Age: 38.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president client services at Kunkel & Associates Inc.
Volunteer activities: Teresa Shelter, Girl Scouts and volleyball coach for YMCA.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from the University of Iowa.
Family: Husband, Jesse; children, Landen, 12; Hayden, 11; and Mason, 6.
Person most inspirational to me and why: Kim Budde. I would not be the leader I am today without the constant support and encouragement Kim provides me on a daily basis. So many of my leadership skills have been learned from her. She is outgoing, down to earth, compassionate, honest and flexible. I admire her as a leader, friend, wife, mother and volunteer in our community. She makes balancing all these roles look so easy and gives me motivation to better myself every day.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Supporting my kids’ activities. Also spending time with family and friends, traveling and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
One word to describe me: Loyal.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I married my high school sweetheart.
Greatest fear: Losing a loved one.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: I am passionate about helping others. Whether this be in my professional career, personal life or volunteering in our community.