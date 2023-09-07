Nate Harold began his career at MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions in 2014, when the company had only five employees.
Today, Harold is MedOne’s vice president of clinical services, and the company has more than 100 employees, many of them falling under Harold’s purview.
Wes Hartig, MedOne’s CEO, nominated Harold for Rising Stars.
“Nate has all-around leadership DNA,” Hartig said in his nomination. “It shows in how he carries himself both personally and professionally.”
Harold has a vested interest in helping his direct reports succeed.
“We do weekly one-on-one meetings so I can understand where they want to go professionally and how I can help them do that,” he said. “I never micromanage my team. I just make sure the work they’re doing is aligned with their interests. I want them to hit the ground running and go and build and create.”
Harold will often take walks with a colleague around Allison Henderson Park, which is across the street from MedOne’s offices.
“If I really want to connect with them and foster a meaningful relationship, that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “When you go on a walk with somebody, it’s a very different way of interacting.”
Hartig said Harold’s ability to connect with others has been a critical part of MedOne’s growth.
“Nate has been absolutely key to our success as a business,” he said. “He carries himself in a way that brings tremendous respect and inspires others. He always interacts with others with an approach of helping them grow and develop.”
Harold also mentors at least two pharmacology students per year from the University of Iowa and Drake University, and has served on the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation’s Future Leadership Team. He and his wife, a veterinarian, have fostered collies for several years. He also joined a group of Dubuquers who traveled to Tanzania last year as part of Sisters of St. Francis Sister Water Project.
“The sisters provide funding to Safe Water for Life and Dignity, a nonprofit in Tanzania that provides safe and clean water in areas where they don’t have access,” Harold said. “As a group, we funded construction of a well, and inspected 20 to 30 wells to make sure what had been built so far was in good working order.”
Harold said he is inspired by the amount of civic involvement, philanthropy and economic development happening in Dubuque.
“I’m a transplant to the area,” he said. “My hometown had a very different approach. People in Dubuque care about Dubuque, and that stood out to me when I first came here in 2006. I continue to be impressed that the people here have a desire to be involved in improving their community.”