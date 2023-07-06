Making meals can be a chore — shopping for the right ingredients (in person or online), preparing and cooking and then cleaning up. It’s an involved process and it can be difficult to find the energy to complete a quality meal at the end of a long day. For those who enjoy it, though, cooking can be energizing.

For either end of the spectrum, cooks of all levels deserve a day off on occasion, which is why local business, Lynnies’ Kitchen, offers a fun approach to cooking classes. Whether as a date experience, girls or guys get-together or a team-building experience, it’s an experience to savor.

