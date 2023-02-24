Cattle: Frozen and Mad

Cattle in the world’s two largest producing nations are in crises and, therefore, for the world’s largest beef importer as well. The latest U.S. blizzard is escalating the cattle shortage. Unlike hogs, chickens, and the humans who eat them, beef cattle cannot seek shelter to fatten up or even survive, as they are raised outdoors. Extreme conditions threaten our current most prized protein source since cold temperatures make giving birth, gaining the weight needed for sale, and even keeping water unfrozen difficult. The drought in our western states has caused a multi-year shortage of cattle and subsequent shortage of feed and water.

