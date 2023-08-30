Economy GDP

File - A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Center in North Charleston, S.C., on May 31, 2023. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department issues its second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter of 2023.(Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said Wednesday in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter.

