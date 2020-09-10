Michael Fullan
Age: 33.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president, business development at Hodge.
Volunteer activities: Run4Troops Board, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Future Leadership Team, Dubuque Chamber’s Leadership Dubuque Alumni Committee, March of Dimes.
Education: Bachelor of arts in business marketing, Wartburg College; MBA in business analytics, Loras College; Commercial Real Estate Development Certificate, Cornell University.
Family: Wife, Jordan Fullan; children, Maverick Fullan, 3; Finley Fullan, 1.
Person most inspirational to me and why: Tough one. There are so many people that I get inspiration from depending on the area of life — but I’ll list two that come to mind right away.
Tom Brady. From the 199th pick to the GOAT. Enough said. My friends and colleagues will get a chuckle out of this response because I’m obviously a superfan, but in all seriousness — I appreciate so much in how he approaches his craft. His fierce competitiveness, attention to detail and relentless pursuit of excellence are all traits I admire. He’s a leader by example, and an unselfish teammate in the ultimate team game. As someone who has experienced as much success as he has in his career, he’s as hungry as ever and feels he has more to prove. I love that drive.
My wife. She’s the original “Rising Star” of the Fullan family. I admire her in many ways. She’s fiercely loyal to her family, extremely driven and an amazing leader. She’s always getting the best out of people. She’ll give you her all, but she’s not afraid to ask for your all in return. Not to mention, she’s an awesome mom and inspires me to be a better dad and husband every day. I’m lucky to have her as a companion throughout life. I push her, and she pushes right back — in a good way.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Anything to keep active outdoors, no matter the season. Biking, trail running, skiing, scuba diving – you name it. Best when done with my family and paired with some sort of travel, great food and a few craft brews.
One word to describe me: Driven.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I’m one of the founding members of an exclusive club in Dubuque – the Dubuque Dad Club, also known as the DDC. The group is comprised of dads, both young and old, who test the limits of their dad bods by tackling the toughest of Dubuque terrain by bike or on foot in search of claiming Strava segment KOMs. Bottom line: We love being dads, and think we’re way cooler than our wives think we are.
Greatest fear: Snakes. Hate snakes. Even the little ones.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Learning and improving. I feel so fortunate to live in the time that we do because of how accessible information is. Anything you want to learn or improve upon is literally right at your fingertips. You just have to have the drive and discipline to seek it, learn it, and then act and apply it. I’ll never stop being curious — because life never stops teaching.