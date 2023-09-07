Kassy Herrig began her career at Cottingham & Butler as a marketing intern right out of college and never left.
Seventeen years later, she is the assistant vice president of marketing, playing a pivotal role in one of the largest insurance brokerages in the country.
Cottingham & Butler senior vice president Angie Long nominated Herrig as a Rising Star.
“Kassy’s commitment to continuous improvement and her unwavering dedication are evident in every aspect of her work,” Long said in her nomination. “Her mantra is ‘How can we do better next time?’ Under Kassy’s guidance, marketing has transitioned into truly impactful experiences for our clients and prospects, as well as our employees.”
Herrig’s creative mindset has led to a number of successful marketing campaigns, including organizing the Transportation Summit, an annual event that brings together industry leaders and trucking company executives.
“Transportation is one of our largest business segments,” Herrig said. “We came up with this idea of a transportation summit that would give people two days of really solid training and networking with their industry peers. I thrive off of experiences, and I wanted to make sure it was an experience that hadn’t been seen in the industry before.”
The first summit attracted 70 attendees, and now draws more than 500 to the annual event.
The growth of the event doesn’t surprise Long, who said that it’s not unusual for Herrig to seek out opportunities for professional development, whether it’s for herself, fellow employees or clients.
“Kassy’s thirst for knowledge is insatiable,” Long said. “She participates in workshops, conferences and programs to enhance her skills. She researches new ideas and brings them to fruition, driving innovation in the organization.”
Herrig is one of four employees who started the C&B Better initiative, and she continues to serve on its board. The program encourages employees to donate a portion of their paychecks, which in turn is awarded quarterly to a community organization that applies for the award.
“We’re constantly asked to support any number of groups,” Herrig said. “C&B Better was started to bring people together who were passionate about giving. You may not have the biggest paycheck, but you can do a little good where you are. That’s the power of the program, and we’ve collectively given over $100,000 (to groups in the community).”
Herrig also helped found the Bobcat Legacy Foundation, which supports fine arts and athletic extracurricular activities in the Western Dubuque Community School District.
“We’re really trying to fundraise for things that live outside the district’s budget, whether that’s arts, music, business, technology or athletics,” she said.
Whether it’s her career or volunteer work, Herrig is modest about her achievements.
“I give of my time when I can,” she said. “I go where I see the need and where I’m able to contribute.”