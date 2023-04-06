HIRED: Ekaterina Roberts as its community engagement manager. In her new role, she will act as a core point of contact for visitor-supporting businesses in Galena and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
HIRED: Mackenzie Anderson, a physician assistant and same-day and walk-in care provider at the Kieler and Platteville clinics.
HIRED: Faith Lampman, a same-day nurse practitioner at the Platteville Clinic.
HIRED: Kylie Meier, an advanced nurse practitioner at the Platteville Clinic.
PROMOTED: Shelley McDanel to home health administrator. She previously acted as a clinical supervisor at UnityPoint Health.
ACHIEVEMENT: Darin Harmon, a shareholder/owner, was inducted to Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. Membership is by invitation only and limited to the top 250 trial attorneys in the state of Iowa.
HIRED: Andrew Hendricks as a marketer.
HIRED: Joseph Lyons as a claims representative.
HIRED: Kelli Jones as a benefits services assistant.
HIRED: Lexi Soppe, Megan Dolson, Dominic Allen and Jaqeline De La Rosa as client service representatives.
HIRED: Jacob Kwak as an associate market consultant.
HIRED: Katie Brockman and Christina Schmelzer as service representatives.
HIRED: Carlie Monahan as a member services coordinator.
HIRED: Vanessa Driscoll as an event manager.
HIRED: Alex Berry, John Dixon, Daniel Garner Jr., Austin Heiderscheit, Josh Kimball, David Lutgen and Alexander Lynn to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Jeff Rowley to the parts department.
HIRED: Bradly Harbaugh and Tyler Olmstead to the production division.
HIRED: Christopher Putnam to shipping and receiving.
HIRED: Cody Munson to the engineering team.
HIRED: LuAnna Gerdemann to the marketing team.
HIRED: Dr. Ursula Livermore joined as the new chief medical officer. Prior to joining the health center, she served as a family doctor in centers based in Iowa, Indiana and rural New Zealand.
HIRED: Brian Schultz as a flexible employee in the structural department.
PROMOTED: Herman Baldwin to set up and operate C in the shaft department.
PROMOTED: Cole Billmeyer to technical employee in the assembly department.
PROMOTED: Mark Smothers to set up and operate A in the structural department.
ANNOUNCED: Denise Dolan, Andy Schroeder and Bob Wethal were reelected to three-year terms on the board of directors.
APPOINTED: Ron Meyers, chair.
APPOINTED: Ellen Goodmann Miller, vice chair.
APPOINTED: Renee Poppe, secretary.
APPOINTED: Andy Schroeder, treasurer.
APPOINTED: Joe Hearn, president/CEO.
APPOINTED: Denise Dolan, personnel committee chair.
APPOINTED: Steve Chapman, investment/asset liability management committee chair.
APPOINTED: Randy Skemp, business lending committee chair.
APPOINTED: Ellen Goodmann Miller, marketing committee chair.
APPOINTED: Andy Schroeder, CUSO board of managers and salary savings plan oversight committee chair.
APPOINTED: Jeff Gonner, audit committee chair.
APPOINTED: Bob Wethal, nomination committee chair.
APPOINTED: Renee Poppe, credit/delinquent loan committee chair.
HIRED: Justin McCarthy as an assistant distribution center manager
HIRED: Joni Husemann as an office and sales assistant.
ANNOUNCED: Platinum Award winners Greg Adams and Dave Sandman. ANNOUNCED: 100% Club winners Troy Timmerman, Paula Bodish, Sue Conlon, Jamie Blake, Sue Dietz, John Heinze, Brian Lammers, Cathy Blanchard, Jeff Adams, Janice Esser, Ashley Erschen, Mary Schwartz, Marianne Yunt, Lisa Bodnar, Abby Schueller and Roxanne Gartner. ANNOUNCED: Executive Award winners Kellie Hancock, Brenda Charlson, Diane Goerdt, Ken Kress, Brianna Fury, Gretchen Holl-Potter, Roxanne Simon and John Gartner. HIRED: Taryn R. McCarthy as a senior partner. She received her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law in 2013. She maintains a general practice that includes family law, criminal law, juvenile law, small claims, estate planning and litigation.
