HIRED: Ekaterina Roberts as its community engagement manager. In her new role, she will act as a core point of contact for visitor-supporting businesses in Galena and Jo Daviess County, Ill.

HIRED: Mackenzie Anderson, a physician assistant and same-day and walk-in care provider at the Kieler and Platteville clinics.

