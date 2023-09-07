Renee Hesselman has a head for numbers.
As a shareholder and CPA at Honkamp, P.C., Hesselman knew she had landed where she belonged the moment she began her internship there.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Renee Hesselman has a head for numbers.
As a shareholder and CPA at Honkamp, P.C., Hesselman knew she had landed where she belonged the moment she began her internship there.
“I was a business major at Clarke (University),” she said. “Once I started taking accounting classes there, I knew it was my thing. I started an internship (at Honkamp) after my sophomore year, and I’ve been here ever since.”
Honkamp’s president and CEO, Katie Thomas, nominated Hesselman for Rising Stars.
“Renee’s career at Honkamp has been a business success story,” she said in her nomination. “She became a leader, garnered promotions, and by 2017, she had become one of the company’s shareholders.”
Hesselman said her volunteerism outside of her professional life was inspired by those she worked with at Honkamp.
“When I was first hired here, Arnie Honkamp (who has since passed away) and the rest of our leadership did a tremendous job of being involved in the community,” she said. “I saw how hard they all worked in the community. We work hard, but we like to give back.”
Hesselman has a special place in her heart for the Four Mounds Foundation, where she has served on the board for 15 years, many of them as treasurer. She has particularly enjoyed seeing the growth of Four Mounds’ HEART (Housing, Education and Rehabilitation Training) program to include young adults beyond high school.
“If higher education isn’t their role, it can be so hard to make a connection and figure out what’s next,” she said. “I think it’s important to give back to the community where we live and work and where we raise our children.”
Hesselman also gives of her time and expertise as the treasurer of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School’s parent association. She assists with a number of events, including the school’s largest fundraiser in the fall every year.
“It would be easy for Renee to just write a check in support of those organizations,” Thomas said. “To give of her time is more valuable.”
Hesselman said her colleagues at Honkamp, both past and present, provided a solid model of exactly how to do that.
“It’s so important to try to help where you can, however you can,” she said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.