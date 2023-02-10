Wheat Wakes Up on Russian News

Geopolitics heavily influenced wheat this week. Russia cut back on oil production, which could hurt Ukraine if it limits shipping out of the Black Sea. They are unhappy with the execution of the export deal, emphasizing that most of the wheat being exported through the Black Sea is headed for wealthy European countries instead of the most needy, such as those in Africa. Retaliation has included more drone strikes on Ukraine and threats to cut oil supplies. The USDA released a report on global agricultural supply and demand on Thursday. It stated the hard red wheat states will have very dry weather, and that some of the wheat that should already be coming out of dormancy has not yet even emerged.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.