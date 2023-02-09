BT Kathie Rotz new

Kathie Rotz

 Contributed

Last month, while sharing my international travel plans with a friend, she asked, “Aren’t you afraid to leave the United States?”

I have never considered this question before. Seeing the world is exhilarating to me. Instead of bungee jumping or gambling, I enjoy the adrenaline rush of traveling.

Recommended for you

Kathie Rotz is an executive leadership coach and speaker with Unity Consulting and the author of “You Have Superpowers” online learning program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.