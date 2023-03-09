Mi-T-M Corp. recently announced that its longtime president will retire this spring and the company’s board of directors named his successor.
Sam Humphrey will retire June 1 after 32 years with the company and 27 years as president, according to a press release. He will remain on the company board of directors until his term expires.
“Humphrey has played an instrumental role at Mi-T-M and has helped guide the company through many milestones, including new equipment introductions, numerous business partnerships, an over-1-million-square-foot facility expansion, customer growth and becoming an employee-owned company,” the release states.
Humphrey in the release said he was “deeply honored” to have been able to lead the company and that Mi-T-M “is well-positioned to grow and thrive in the years to come.”
The company board of directors selected Rick Stanley to succeed Humphrey and serve as president and CEO.
“Stanley is a talented and seasoned leader and has held many executive positions with large national companies, including Liberty Diversified International, Flexsteel, Brunswick and Whirlpool,” the release states. “He has 28 years of corporate management experience and will work side by side with Humphrey until June.”
The president and CEO of Stonehill Communities has announced her retirement.
Gretchen Brown will retire from her role effective Aug. 10, according to a press release. Her retirement comes after eight years of service.
“During her tenure, Stonehill has seen continual strategic growth including a number of capital projects, including the renovation of the health center resident care areas and chapel, expansion of Assisi Village to include assisted living memory care and the new administrative/outreach building which houses the Caregiver Resource Center,” the release states.
Brown will continue to be part of Stonehill following her retirement to help with the CEO transition, the release states. The Stonehill Board of Directors has started a search for a successor.
