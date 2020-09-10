Elizabeth Kruse
Age: 35.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Director of the Institute for Professional Excellence (CareerPLUS Program) at Clarke University.
Volunteer activities: Piano accompanist for adult dhoir, Resurrection Parish; Mobile Food Pantry volunteer, Resurrection Parish; welcome retreat leader, Resurrection Parish; Inclusive Dubuque’s Best Practices in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion participant; communication coordinator, Wisconsin Association for International Educators; International Student and Scholar Services regulatory representative, Wisconsin Association for International Educators; Multicultural Family Center Board of Directors; St. John’s Homeless Shelter registration specialist; Multicultural Family Center mentor.
Education: Master of Arts in comparative and international development education, from the University of Minnesota; Bachelor of Arts in English literature, Spanish, and international Studies from Loras College.
Family: Husband Ryan Kruse; children Carver, 6; Kai, 3; and baby No. 3, due July 13.
Person most inspirational to me and why: It is hard for me to name just one. I have been inspired by many strong women, including my mom, my teachers and professors, and my bosses and colleagues. As a professional woman and working mom, I am inspired by all of the women who went before me to open doors for women to be able to make choices about their career and life paths.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Hike with my family.
One word to describe me: Seeker. I am always seeking truth, balance, learning opportunities and ways to make the world around me better.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I have published a children’s book.
Greatest fear: Not doing enough to make a difference in others’ lives.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Learning and using what I’ve learned to take action/make change.