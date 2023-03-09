Whether it’s antique furniture, vinyl records, vintage toys, jewelry, old advertising signage, wood yardsticks from long-gone businesses, stamps, coins, vintage clothing or hundreds of other items, chances are someone collects it and is always on the hunt to add to their collection of treasures.

The hunt to find antiques could lead to consignment shops, flea markets, antiques malls or shops, estate or garage sales and thrift shops. There are also online options such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, eBay and local buying and selling groups.

Defining places to find antiques and vintage items

Antiques mall: Antiques dealers rent booth space on a monthly basis to sell furniture, linens, artwork and other collectibles. Some mall owners ask dealers to work at the mall a specific number of hours per month. The mall owner takes a percentage of the items sold.

Consignment shop: Customers bring items such as designer clothing and accessories, artwork and other high-end items to sell. The shop owner takes a percentage when the item is sold.

Flea markets: Usually held outdoors in a parking lot or field. Sellers rent space to sell secondhand goods.

Thrift stores: Community members donate items so that the organization (usually a nonprofit) running the shop raises money to fund their programs.

Vintage store: Specializes in clothing, vinyl albums, toys, decor, housewares and other items that are older than 40 years.

