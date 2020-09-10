Pat McCullough

Age: 31.

Job title/occupation/place of employment: Business manager at McCullough Creative Inc.

Volunteer activities: Mentor Dubuque: Mentor for six years; AAF Dubuque: public service chair, vice president (3 years).

Education: English and psychology bachelor of arts from University of Iowa; MBA from Clarke University; Clarke University; Skills for Success + Breakthrough Award from Dale Carnegie; Practical Tools for Control, Survival & Success from Profit Mastery; Mastering Negotiation and Influence from MIT Sloan (currently enrolled).

Family: Wife, Emily Baker; parents, Jack and Lynn McCullough; siblings, Bridget and Andy Schmidt, and Dylan McGuill.

Person most inspirational to me and why: My parents. It’s safe to say I owe them for everything I have.

Favorite thing to do outside of work: Trying to get into some adventure, typically involving nature and an off-road vehicle.

One word to describe me: Adventurous.

What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I was stranded in Greece when the country shut down during the financial crisis. It led to a lot of stories, but I was glad it was the last leg of the trip.

Greatest fear: Not living up to my potential.

What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Making life fun and memorable for those I’m fortunate to share it with.