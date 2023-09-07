Arantxa Martinez Resendiz came to Dubuque from her hometown of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, in 2014 to study at the University of Dubuque. After getting her degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing in 2018, she began working for the university as a social media coordinator. Soon, she transitioned into the position of marketing analyst for the university.

“I look at the back end of the website and all the data that comes in,” she said. “Bounce rates, social media and a lot of other things. I analyze that data and create reports that go to other departments like marketing.”

