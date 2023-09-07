Arantxa Martinez Resendiz came to Dubuque from her hometown of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, in 2014 to study at the University of Dubuque. After getting her degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing in 2018, she began working for the university as a social media coordinator. Soon, she transitioned into the position of marketing analyst for the university.
“I look at the back end of the website and all the data that comes in,” she said. “Bounce rates, social media and a lot of other things. I analyze that data and create reports that go to other departments like marketing.”
Martinez Resendiz admits that when she first came to UD, she didn’t venture far from campus.
“When I was a student, to be honest, I never left campus,” she said. “I never felt the need to do that. When I graduated and started working, suddenly I realized there was a lot more out there, and I needed to go out and explore it.”
Clara Lopez, of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, nominated Martinez Resendiz for Rising Stars, and the pair have gotten to know each other through their volunteer work in the community.
“Arantxa is a role model for many women who aspire to be successful, charismatic and approachable,” Lopez said in her nomination. “She came to Dubuque as a student from Mexico, and decided to continue to make this community her home and uplift the voices of the Latinx community.”
Martinez Resendiz first got involved volunteering for Dubuque Regional Humane Society and the Dubuque Farmers Market. She soon got involved with planning for Dubuque’s Latin Fiesta.
Those planning meetings, along with the relationships forged among the group, led to the founding of Dubuque Unidos, a group of young professionals who bring cultural awareness to the community through organizing educational and social events. Dubuque Unidos recently joined with LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), and now has even more resources that it can bring to the community with the national affiliation.
Martinez Resendiz is vice president of the Dubuque chapter, and recently took on public relations duties for all LULAC chapters in Iowa.
“The main thing that we plan is the fiesta, but we have so many more resources now,” Martinez Resendiz said. “There are resources for Latin farmers, so we’re planning a workshop where we can introduce them to those resources.”
She also is the codirector of social media for the Young Professionals program at the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, and is on the Dubuque Farmers Market committee.
“(Arantxa) exemplifies leadership through her role in events and community engagement,” Lopez said.
Martinez Resendiz is determined to make an impact in her home of Dubuque.
“I do find that it is my home now,” she said. “I’ve always said to people that you so often hear what’s wrong in a community. But if you want to make changes, you have to be involved and active.”