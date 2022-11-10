UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital received a hospital accreditation from DNV. This accreditation recognizes institutions that meet patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
UD's nursing program honored
University of Dubuque’s Department of Nursing was named one of the best registered nursing programs in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, placing second on the 2023 Best RN Programs in Iowa list.
Mi-T-M anniversary
Mi-T-M Corp. celebrated its first anniversary of becoming completely employee-owned.
Dubuque accounting firm to acquire Platteville business
A Dubuque accounting and business advisory firm recently announced its second acqusition in about a month.
Honkamp P.C., formerly known as Honkamp Krueger & Co. P.C., is acquiring Vaassen, Pluemer CPAs LLC, based in Platteville, Wis. The deal will be effective Nov. 1, and financial terms were not disclosed.
“We’ve been serving clients in Wisconsin for over 20 years,” said Honkamp CEO Greg Burbach in a press release. “Partnering with another established Platteville firm was a natural step in our firm’s growth.”
Named a Top 10 firm in the Midwest this year by Accounting Today, Honkamp announced last month that it would acquire the Cedar Falls and Parkersburg, Iowa, offices of Gosling & Co. P.C., on Nov. 1 as well.
