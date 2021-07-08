Building permits issued in Dubuque County in May with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- Chad Ellis Construction Inc., 2925 N. Grandview Ave., $295,000.
- Chad Ellis Construction Inc., 2901 N. Grandview Ave., $295,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 2325 Waterbridge Lane, $500,000.
- Chad Ellis Construction Inc., 4464 Sickle Lane, $455.000.
Additions, alterations
and conversions — residential
- Gerald J. and Kimberly S. David, 702 Thornwood Drive, $100,000. Construct a single-story addition on the rear of the house, a screen-in deck and an open deck with stairs to the ground
- Fitzgerald Enterprises LLC, 791 Glen Oak St., $160,000. Kitchen and bathroom remodel, painting, flooring and replace all windows.
- William F. and Karen A. May, 1370 Valentine Drive, $140,000. Construct an addition off the rear of the home and remodel the existing kitchen.
- Larry C. Wolff Trust, 485 Central Ave., $75,000. Install new glass opening, replace building canopy and install two ADA bathrooms.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $3,924,115. Construct a 15,250-square-foot addition to the south side of the building for a freezer and a meat receiving area with four loading docks.
- Dubuque Paradise Church Inc., 2501 Jackson St., $70,000. Renovation to modify the existing entrance to a lower level of the church to accommodate ADA access.
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $269,253. Interior build-out on the north side of the building for a nurses station.
- Wartburg Theological Seminary, 333 Wartburg Place, $67,811. Install new fire alarm panel.
- Medical Associates East Clinic, 1000 Langworthy St., $56,549. Remodel existing pharmacy.
- Fuerste Enterprises, 2140 John F. Kennedy Road, $57,506. Remove and replace rubber roof on the main level.
- Capital Hill Investments LLC, 3333 Asbury Road, $692,374. Interior build-out for new restaurant Rusty Taco.
- Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., $50,000. Remove and replace 13,000 square feet of roofing.
- Wahlert High School, 2005 Kane St., $967,500. Renovation of a portion of two floors of existing school for day care.
- Emmaus Bible School, 2570 Asbury Road, $220,000. Interior remodel of second-floor commons area.
Other nonresidential buildings
University of Dubuque, 2525 Dodge St., $557,607.