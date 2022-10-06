Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
Estates of Dubuque, 4437 Ewing Drive, $265,300.
Estates of Dubuque, 4451 Ewing Drive, $265,300.
Estates of Dubuque, 4459 Ewing Drive, $210,600.
Estates of Dubuque, 4465 Ewing Drive, $238,400.
Dubuque and Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, 1470 Washington St., $180,000.
Chad Ellis Construction, 2997 N. Grandview Ave., $325,000.
Chad Ellis Construction, 3001 N. Grandview Ave., $325,000.
Nadermann Development Inc., 2091 Creek Wood Drive, $625,000.
EKM LLC, 2009 Sky Blue Drive, $400,000.
EKM LLC, 2019 Sky Blue Drive, $400,000.
River Hills Development Group LLC, 1263 Cherry Ridge Court, $450,000.
Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1365 Cedar Trail Drive, $305,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
City of Dubuque, 3155 Central Ave., $70,000. Pour a concrete pad and install a prefabricated concrete equipment shelter.
BM Properties LLC, 3070 Cedar Crest Court, $250,000. Construct a 6,000-square-foot, single-story commercial building.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
Charles H. Giese Declaration of Trust, 400 Villa St., $50,000. Repair/replace wood decking, stucco and glass railing due to water damage.
Steve M. and Jeanne M. Heiberger, 1717 Kane St., $85,000. Construct an addition for a master bedroom suite and bathroom.
Kurt and Rosette Godel 2016 Trust, 1010 Davis St., $51,974. Repair bowing foundation wall.
Zach Keeling, 975 Prince Phillip Drive, $400,000. Remove existing addition on the back of the house. Construct addition on the back of the house consisting of a basement and first and second floors. Add a deck off the new addition and make modifications to all floors of existing house including the attic.
