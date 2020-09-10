Derrick Parsons
Age: 35.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Account Executive with English Insurance in Dyersville and Dubuque.
Volunteer activities: Serve on the boards for Dyersville Mercy Heath Foundation, Dyersville Economic Development Corporation, Dyersville Young Professionals and coaching children’s sports teams.
Education: Bachelor of arts from the University of Northern Iowa
Family: Wife, Michelle; children, Jaxson, 9; Adrianne, 7; and Bo, 4.
Person most inspirational to me and why: Two part answer: My wife inspires me every day to be a great husband and father. And, my parents inspired me to always be a good person first.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spend time with family and friends. Coaching and attending our kids’ activities. Going to Iowa football games in the fall.
One word to describe me: Passionate.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I love to cook. There is something about preparing a meal that is very relaxing to me.
Greatest fear: Failure
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Helping people. Nothing feels better than knowing you were able to help another person, no matter how you did it. Make a difference in someone’s life.