Hirschbach Motor Lines has become “one of the nation’s largest refrigerated carriers” now that the acquisition of an Oklahoma business is complete.
The Dubuque-headquartered company announced that it has completed the deal to acquire John Christner Trucking, the seventh-largest refrigerated trucking company in the country. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which originally was announced in February.
At that time, Hirschbach officials said the acquisition would take Hirschbach from the sixth-largest to the second-largest refrigerated carrier in the nation, based on 2021 rankings from Transport Topics.
Hirschbach now will have annual revenue exceeding $1 billion as well as more than 3,000 trucks, 5,000 trailers and a $150 million “integrated logistics offering,” the release states.
John Christner Trucking was started by John Christner in 1986, with his sons Danny and Darryl Christner eventually joining the company.
“JCT will continue to operate as a separate, but highly integrated, company with Danny Christner joining Hirschbach as the president of JCT,” states a press release.
Dan Wallace will continue as the president of Hirschbach.
Hirschbach operates largely east of the Rocky Mountains, while John Christner Trucking covers much of the southern part of the country.
