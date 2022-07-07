Edenbrook Platteville (Wis.) was awarded the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The award recognizes facilities which have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center was recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022. The award recognizes hospitals which provide high-quality, patient-centered maternity care from pregnancy to labor and delivery and postpartum care.
Preservation Iowa awarded the following at their annual Preservation at its Best awards ceremony this year:
Michael D. Gibson as Martha Hayes Preservationist of the Year.
Dupaco Voices Building for Adaptive Use and Sustainability.
Two projects at the former St. Mary’s Catholic church, the Steeple Square Event Center renovation and Stained Glass Restoration projects, received the Maurice Losey Sacred Place Award.
A Dubuque insurance company continues to grow with the acquisition of an HTLF-affiliated insurance agency.
O’Connor & English Insurance Agency announced that the business purchased DB&T Insurance. Terms were not disclosed.
English said the acquisition will allow the business to offer additional products, with DB&T Insurance customers gaining access to several more insurance carriers. He noted that DB&T Insurance mainly offered personal insurance, while O’Connor & English offers both commercial and personal insurance.
DB&T Insurance started in 1985 as an affiliate of Dubuque Bank and Trust and operated as an affiliate of HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA. O’Connor & English has served the Dubuque area since 1972, and English, of English Insurance Agency in Dyersville, Iowa, bought the agency in 2012.
The renovation of the Dupaco Voice Building, 1000 Jackson St., received the Best Building Rehabilitation Award by Main Street Iowa and the Ken Kringle Historic Preservation Award by City of Dubuque.
The merger transactions between First National Bank of Muscatine and Iowa First Bancshares Corporation with MidWestOne Bank has been completed.
Holiday Inn Express Platteville (Wis.) received the highest award from IHG Hotels & Resorts, the Spirit of True Hospitality Award, for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes exceptional performance among several key customer criteria, including cleanliness and overall customer service and satisfaction.
Deere & Co. has been recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. The honor comes from The Civic 50, an initiative of nonprofit Points of Light, according to a press release from Deere. Companies honored in the top 50 have annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion.
The release states that Deere invested $2.7 million in food banks in Deere communities last year, which provided nearly 12.8 million meals. Deere employees also logged 124,000 volunteer hours.
The Realtor Association of Northwestern Illinois, covering Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties, joined Rockford Area Realtors and Belvidere Board of Realtors to form NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, according to a press release.
The new association represents $1.16 billion in home sales annually and covers six counties: Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll.
Platteville (Wis.) Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program.
Main Street America supports communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. Platteville Main Street is recognized for its exceptional commitment to preservation and community revitalization.
