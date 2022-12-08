UnityPoint Health Finley Health Foundation received two grants from Variety — the Children’s Charity. The grants will go towards purchasing a portable bedside ultrasound system and towards the Visiting Nurse’s Association parent education program.
Prairie Farms Dairy of Dubuque won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award, and the Best Collaboration Award for its partnership with The Chocolate Shoppe.
Rosemeyer Management Group announced opening a new location in Boscobel, Wis. at 310 Parker St.
A wellness business that features IV nutritional therapy will be expanding into Peosta.
Stephanie Grutz and Alex Goerdt plan to open a new facility at 7407 Thunder Valley Drive, across from Jumble Coffee. The building is under construction with the hopes of opening by April.
Grutz and Goerdt have been operating since 2016 at 4855 Asbury Road in Dubuque with three entities: Vive IV Therapy, which provides IV nutrient infusions; Balance Integrative Health & Wellness, a clinic focused on healing the root cause of health concerns; and Select Balance, which offers nutritional supplements.
Goerdt said the Peosta facility primarily will focus on Vive IV Therapy services, though the other two entities also will be featured.
In addition to providing IV therapy in the Peosta facility, Grutz said, the space also will include an oxygen chamber, sauna and detox foot baths. She added that they also plan to have a patio space for people who wish to do their IV therapy outside.
A Dubuque couple recently relocated and expanded their grooming business to offer boarding and day care services for dogs.
Nikki Hargrove and Omar Finley opened F.U.R. on 14th last month at 490 E. 14th St. The location is the former home of A&G Electric, which moved to 10501 Iowa 3, next to Minnesota Furniture.
The couple’s grooming business previously was known as Paws Mahal Pet Spa and located at 942 Main St. Hargrove and Finley opened that location in July 2018.
