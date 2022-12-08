UnityPoint Health Finley Health Foundation received two grants from Variety — the Children’s Charity. The grants will go towards purchasing a portable bedside ultrasound system and towards the Visiting Nurse’s Association parent education program.

Prairie Farms Dairy of Dubuque won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award, and the Best Collaboration Award for its partnership with The Chocolate Shoppe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.