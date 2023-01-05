MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center was recognized by the state’s new Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care (IPEAC) Recognition Program for its readiness to provide emergency care for children. The hospital is the first to be recognized by the program.

A press release states that IPEAC “recognizes the work of hospitals of all sizes to ensure each is prepared to provide initial stabilization, treatment and any needed transfers to definitive care for ill and injured children in Iowa.”

