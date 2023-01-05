MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center was recognized by the state’s new Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care (IPEAC) Recognition Program for its readiness to provide emergency care for children. The hospital is the first to be recognized by the program.
A press release states that IPEAC “recognizes the work of hospitals of all sizes to ensure each is prepared to provide initial stabilization, treatment and any needed transfers to definitive care for ill and injured children in Iowa.”
Robert Wethal, MercyOne’s vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said MercyOne staff have been in conversations with state officials for several years about developing a program to highlight the importance of pediatric emergency care, which is markedly different from treating adult patients.
To be recognized in the IPEAC program, hospitals must complete an application that includes requirements for equipment, training and support of pediatric patients and families. State representatives also complete a site visit to the hospital to view equipment and speak with physicians.
AIM Credit Union (ACU), with two branches is Dubuque, has announced that Hub-Co Credit Union and KAH Credit Union has merged. The merger will add nearly 3,000 members to ACU’s southeast Iowa market.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa received four Stella Awards from Northstar Meetings Group, an online platform for event organizers, planners and incentive program professionals. The Stella Awards are the meeting industry’s highest honor.
The destination resort in Galena, Ill. was awarded a gold medal for Best Golf Resort in the Midwest, and three silver medals for Best Resort, Best Resort Space in the Midwest and Best Sustainability Initiative.
