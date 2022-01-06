McCoy Construction & Forestry has been recognized as John Deere’s 2021 North American construction and forestry dealer of the year. This is the second consecutive year McCoy has received this award.
A Dubuque family has brought a national dessert brand to its hometown.
Danielle Stoll and her husband, Chris, opened Nothing Bundt Cakes at 190 John F. Kennedy Road on Saturday.
Chris said the first couple of days in operation have been hectic, as customers pour in to try the store for the first time and stock up on treats for the holiday season.
Danielle said the Dubuque location is the 466th Nothing Bundt Cakes store to open.
Launched in Nevada in 1997, the company uses Bundt pans for its cakes, creating a distinctive, doughnut-like shape for its products. The business offers a wide variety of flavors, including classic vanilla, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry.
The Dubuque store has taken the shape of a true family operation. The Stolls employ their two sons, as well as a niece and nephew. Overall, the business has 25 workers.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
A Dubuque business that focuses on unique offerings and bold flavors has expanded its local presence with the recent launch of a food truck.
Versus, which specializes in Asian-style street food, debuted its food truck in December, according to co-owner Lucas Miller. He emphasized that the business aims to push the boundaries of customers’ culinary expectations.
Miller operates Versus along with his wife, Liberty Miller, and his best friend, Ken Giang.
The eatery has been serving local residents since 2019, primarily doing business out of a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent that popped up at various local events and festivals.
The food truck will allow Versus to reach new clients, Miller said.
Versus can be reached at 563-663-6113. Customers can follow the business at www.facebook.com/VersusDBQ.
A multi-faceted entertainment venue in Bellevue, Iowa, is beefing up its cooking capacity as part of a broader upgrade to its event space and offerings.
Offshore Resort has started work on a catering kitchen and plans to have that extra space up and running by the summer, according to co-owner Jamie Becker.
She said the new space will serve a wide range of events held at Offshore, from weddings to corporate gatherings. In the past, such parties were served by outside vendors.
As Eagle Point Solar’s “No-Shave-November” contest winner, Daniel Leavenworth chose St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment as the recipient of a $250 donation.