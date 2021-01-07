Dupaco Community Credit Union announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded it as the winner of the Impact Award.
The award honored Dupaco as the top Paycheck Protection Program credit union lender in Iowa.
John Deere announced for the second straight year CES honors John Deere for X Series combines in Robotics category.
A new retail store in downtown Dubuque offers clothing aimed at appealing to all women.
AJ’s Boutique opened at 129 Main St., according to owner Amanda Kaiser.
The business sells dresses, shirts, sweaters, pants and a wide variety of accessories geared toward women, Kaiser said. Sizes range from extra small to 3XL.
In addition to clothing, AJ’s Boutique offers accessories such as hats and jewelry, and a modest collection of home décor. Kaiser eventually hopes to introduce clothing for men and children, as well as other items, such as furniture.
A Dubuque business specializing in pet care and products will soon undertake a major expansion by making a move.
Kellie Droessler, owner of Wags 2 Wiggles, said the business will open a new, expanded location at 1838 Central Ave. this month.
The new space, which will offer roughly twice the square-footage as the existing one, will allow Droessler to vastly expand grooming capacity and hire another full-time groomer, bringing her total employment to four workers.