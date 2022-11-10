The National Rural Health Association named Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County as one of its Best Practice award recipients for patient satisfaction.

The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association awarded Tri Vet Associates, Dyersville, Iowa, the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association award.

