The National Rural Health Association named Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County as one of its Best Practice award recipients for patient satisfaction.
The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association awarded Tri Vet Associates, Dyersville, Iowa, the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association award.
A Dubuque-based company has acquired the tanker trucking business of another transportation firm.
McCoy Group, the parent company of Foodliner Inc., purchased the tank transportation services of Bay & Bay, according to a press release from the Burnsville, Minn., company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Foodliner will continue to operate the tank trucking business out of an existing Burnsville facility, according to the release. Bay & Bay’s other operations will move to a facility elsewhere in Minnesota.
McGovern Hardware has reopened at 3131 Cedar Crest Ridge, Suite A, next to Olliewood Action Sports. Andrew Mortenson officially took over ownership of the business Sept. 30, when the 2220 University Ave. location closed.
“Right now, we’re organizing and have construction to do,” Mortenson said. “But it’s going to be the same name, same phone number, all that stuff. We’re going to carry the same lines (of products).”
McGovern Hardware began as a hardware store in Dubuque in the 1950s before later turning its focus to selling, repairing and offering parts for outdoor power equipment.
Dave Roling, who owned the business before Mortenson, worked at McGovern Hardware for more than two decades. Roling put the business up for sale in May after deciding to retire.
