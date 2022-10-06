Trinity Health completed its acquisition of MercyOne, making the hospital a full member of the Trinity Health system.
A Dubuque accounting firm will acquire two additional Iowa offices.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., 2345 John F. Kennedy Road, recently announced it will acquire the Cedar Falls and Parkersburg offices of Gosling & Co., P.C., on Nov. 1. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are very excited about the upcoming acquisition of Gosling & Co.’s Cedar Falls and Parkersburg offices,” said Honkamp Krueger CEO Greg Burbach in the release. “Their firm has a great reputation in northeast Iowa and has a close cultural fit with HK. We both believe in serving clients with a personal touch while helping them be more profitable. It’s a great addition to HK’s presence and investment in northeast Iowa.”
The Gosling & Co. offices in Edgewood, Independence, Manchester, Waterloo and Waverly are not included in the deal.
MercyOne Dyersville auxiliary donated $25,000 to the MercyOne Dyersville Foundation, which will go to MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, Ellen Kennedy Living Center and MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center.
The DNV Primary Stroke Center has recognized UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital as a Primary Stroke Center. This recognition affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
Tri-State Occupational Health has consolidated their clinics into one facility at 4155 Pennsylvania Ave.
